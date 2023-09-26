ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – 129 new homes are proposed near Wilters St. in Robertsdale.

“We have the elementary school right across the street from where this development is going to be, safety of the children. There’s not a real plan other than just an exit here on Wilters St. to dump probably 125-225 cars,” said Larry Pecht.

In May EYC Companies withdrew plans for a 327-unit rental complex, featuring duplexes and cottages. But now, if plans are approved for a new subdivision, the developer could start work on the property later this year.

“We’re all for growth. Growth is going to keep the town from dying, but on the other hand, if you don’t have smart growth that’s pretty much equitable for everybody it’s not necessarily going to be a good thing,” Pecht added.

Residents nearby worry the surrounding two-lane roads can’t accommodate the added traffic. But, Jolayne and Jerry Braswell said that’s not the only concern. They want to make sure problems on their property next door don’t get worse if construction were to begin.

“Currently when it rains the ditches overflow and flood through our front yard rather than going around the street like they’re supposed to. We’ve had water under the house several times,” explained Jolayne Braswell.

The Robertsdale Planning Commission reviewed sketches for the proposed subdivision Monday night. Preliminary approval could be granted next month. Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy said, if approved, the developer could start building out the streets and utilities on the property, but individual lots can’t be sold and homes can’t be built until final approval from the commission is given.

We’ve reached out to the developer for comment, but have not heard back.