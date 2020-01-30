Project Homeless Connect event providing access to services for people experiencing homelessness

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Housing First, Inc. will host the 7th annual Project Homeless Connect event on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 County Road North.

This is a one-day, one-stop event where people experiencing homelessness can access the multiple services and resources they need. There will be about 60 agencies that could assist with receiving state-issued I.D.’s, legal assistance, health and wellness checks from USA and Franklin Health, free haircuts, food, housing and employment opportunities.

Housing First, Inc., CEO, Derek Boulware said this event will help those experiencing homelessness get a hand up and help them in their process of coming off the streets.

“It tells us what our homeless condition is in Mobile and Baldwin County and then it provides the opportunity for us as a community to serve that need and take care of a community need,” Boulware said.

Transportation for homeless individuals both to and from the event will be provided free of charge in Mobile and Baldwin County. Transportation is available as follows:

City of Mobile Take any Wave Transit bus to the Providence Hospital stop for a connecting shuttle. Inform the bus driver you are going to Project Homeless Connect and the ride will be free.

Mobile County 7:00 am to 10:00 am Housing First, Inc. – 279 N. Washington Avenue Tillman’s Corner Cloverleaf Plaza (near KFC) Bel Air Mall (Bus stop behind the mall)

Baldwin County Robertsdale – Walmart – 7:00 am Bay Minette – In front of Courthouse – 7:00 am Foley – Winn Dixie – 7:45 am Fairhope – McDonalds Hwy 98 and Estella St. – 8:00 am Spanish Fort – Prodisee PAntry – 8:00 am & 9:30 am Loxley – Burris Farm Market – 8:30 am



For more information about this event visit the Housing First, Inc. website.

