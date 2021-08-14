“Project Backpack” visits Pine Grove Elementary

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — With as much fanfare as you would expect at any football pep rally, students at Pine Grove Elementary got a big surprise Friday afternoon.

Thanks to “Project Backpack”, sponsored by the Andy Citrin Law Firm, all 425 students at the school received a backpack full of school supplies.

With cheerleaders, members of the Baldwin County High School band and dance line providing the entertainment. Students paraded through a pom-pom-lined pathway with their new backpacks. Citrin says it’s his way of giving back. “I mean really look at these kids. They are the future of our community, the future of our state and we want them all to succeed,” said Citrin







This is the second school to be chosen in Baldwin County to be a part of “Project Backpack”. The Citrin group was at Delta Elementary Wednesday for the first day of classes.

In the first few days of the new school year, four thousand backpacks full of school supplies will be given away to seven schools in Alabama and Mississippi.