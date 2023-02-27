SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may look abandoned from a distance, but a project that’s been stalled on and off for years is moving forward once again in Summerdale.

“The surface was just completed last week, we’re fixing to have a community build on the pavilion within the playground, we’re putting the fencing up,” said Bruce White with the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.

It’s all a step in the right direction. The sidewalk is also down and Monday night more work will be assigned during a meeting discussing the future of the site. The COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Sally and other factors initially interrupting the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama’s vision for a special needs park in central Baldwin County.

“There are very few things that are special needs community has to do out there. This park is interactive for both special need and able-body people,” added White.

White anticipates the playground near downtown Summerdale will now open by May 1st. This week’s meeting will address final punch list items that need to be completed. It’s part of a larger project which will include a baseball field, but more money still needs to be raised.

$1.4 million to be exact, but White believes that number is higher than what it will actually cost to complete the full complex. So far $1.3 million has been raised to pay for the playground and until the additional funds are raised progress will be slow on the other half of the property where the baseball field will be built.