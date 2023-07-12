ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 11th annual Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach is underway as the Wharf Marina has added extra equipment and more to make the tournament more efficient.

Brett Uvodich is the marina director at the Wharf and says, within the past few years of the tournament, he and his team have tried to come up with ways to make the tournament proceed more quickly.

“We completely redid our fuel docks, everything is high speed diesel,” Uvodich said. “We went from five diesel pumps to 12.”

Uvodich told News 5 that one of the most crucial parts of the tournament is making sure the fisherman’s boats are fueled quickly. He says adding the extra pumps will speed things up.

“Instead of being on the fuel docks for an hour, we can get them out in 30 to 45 minutes, and they’re on their way,” Uvodich said.

Around 50 to 60 teams from all over the country are expected to be in Orange Beach to compete in the tournament. Uvodich says though this is a normal number of teams, the new additions will speed things up immensely.

Another new addition is the marina crane. The crane was built just in time for the tournament and will help pull in fish as large as 800 pounds quicker and safer.

“Before we had to get in the back of the boat and have seven to eight guys actually lifting the fish up,” Uvodich explained. “Instead, now we have this crane that we just hook the fish up to and it lifts it right up, puts it on the dock for us and on our way, we go to the weigh in.”

Weather permitting, the Blue Marlin Grand Championship will begin Thursday afternoon and the first weigh in will be on Saturday at the Wharf. The public is invited to come watch the teams weigh in.