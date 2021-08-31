Program ‘Stepping Up’ to help those with mental illness in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Community leaders in Baldwin County have launched AltaPointe’s Stepping Up Initiative, a nationwide effort to prevent people with mental illness from ending up in jails and hospital emergency departments.

The program allows treatment-based sentencing for non-violent offenders.

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, Probate Judge Harry D’Olive, and AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger participated in an information gathering session in Bay Minette today.

