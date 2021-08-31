Program ‘Stepping Up’ to help those with mental illness in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Community leaders in Baldwin County have launched AltaPointe’s Stepping Up Initiative, a nationwide effort to prevent people with mental illness from ending up in jails and hospital emergency departments.

The program allows treatment-based sentencing for non-violent offenders.

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, Probate Judge Harry D’Olive, and AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger participated in an information gathering session in Bay Minette today.

For more information on the Stepping Up Initiative, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories