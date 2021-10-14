Prodisee Pantry’s Turkey Trot set for Oct. 23

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry’s 12th annual Turkey Trot is set for Oct. 23 in Daphne.

The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. with the One-Mile Fun Run beginning at 9 a.m. The family-friendly festival will trot from 8-10:30 a.m. at City Hall in Daphne. The certified course winds through Old Towne Daphne.

Registration is now open. All for the proceeds will from the trot go toward helping a family in need this Thanksgiving.

“Each year since 2010, Prodisee Pantry’s Turkey Trot has raised the funds to allow us to provide Baldwin County families with all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. We are planning to provide these feasts to 1,500 families and know the community will rally in support of our first open-air event in two years,” Deann Servos, executive director of Prodisee Pantry, said in a press release.

Sponsors include: Tyndall Federal Credit Union, Publix Super Market Charities, Hargrove, Columbia Southern University, Purelife Pharmacy and Resurrection Church. Dozens of other businesses and churches are also supporting the event.

More details can be found at www.prodiseepantry.org. To register, click here.