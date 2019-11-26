Prodisee Pantry’s pre-Thanksgiving food distribution Tuesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers and families in need are getting up early in the run-up to Thanksgiving. Baldwin County’s Prodisee Pantry is holding its last food distribution before the holiday this morning.

It’s usually pretty busy at the pantry on Tuesdays but especially so as we get closer to this holiday. This week volunteers were busy sorting food for one of their biggest events of the year. Hundreds of pounds of food will be given to Baldwin County families in need. When the pantry started more than a decade ago they only serviced 25 families. This year volunteers will distribute food to around 500 families. Organizers say it’s their chance to give back to the community.

Gates open this morning at 8 at their location on Spanish Fort Boulevard. Food distribution begins at nine. The pantry is still looking for volunteers and donations year-round. For more information on that check their website.

LATEST STORIES: