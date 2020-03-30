Prodisee Pantry to have Mass Emergency Food Distribution Tuesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Prodisee Pantry will be having their Mass Emergency Food Distribution, Tomorrow from 9 am until noon.

They say if severe weather interrupts distribution, they will stop distribution and update the community about future distribution dates and times.

When: Tuesday, March 31st 9 am to Noon

Where: Prodisee Pantry, 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL

What: Emergency Food Distribution

Contact: Deann Servos, Executive Director 251-626-1720 office, 251-610-1174 cell, director@prodiseepantry.org

Full press release here:

It’s about HUNGER at Prodisee Pantry. We WILL HAVE our second mass emergency food distribution on Tuesday, March 31st from 9 am to Noon, or until severe weather interrupts our distribution. We understand HUNGER and are making this decision to continue with our scheduled distribution to make sure BALDWIN COUNTY FAMILIES who are struggling financially and are having difficulty purchasing food… are not HUNGRY.

In the event that the WEATHER is dangerous, we will stop distribution. We take serious the SAFETY of our volunteers and the community. We will alert the media to future dates and times for distributions.

We ask that each family bring proof that they live in BALDWIN COUNTY, a picture ID and their patience as we provide basic canned food items and hope during this difficult time. If you still have have food in your pantry, we ask that you stay home and for social media posts for future distribution dates and times.

Prodisee Pantry is prepared. And, we will be here for the community. The most efficient way you can help fill the plates of your neighbors in need, is by giving online at www.prodiseepantry.org. This will help us restock and continue our food distributions. Because… it’s about hunger at Prodisee Pantry.

###

