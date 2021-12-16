Prodisee Pantry to feed Baldwin County residents during the Holiday Season

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department are partnering to host two food distribution events for those in need.

Prodisee Pantry is a non-profit charity aimed at providing emergency food and disaster relief to those in need. The organization hopes to feed an estimated 1500 Baldwin County families who are struggling with food insecurity.

The first distribution event will be held Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Prodisee Pantry at 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd. in Spanish Fort.

The first event is pre ticketed, meaning recipients must receive a ticket from the organization before they are eligible to receive food.

The second event is open to all Baldwin county residents and will be held Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Prodisee Pantry.

