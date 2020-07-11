Prodisee Pantry says person who visited facility July 7 tested positive for COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry is alerting volunteers and families who visited the facility for food assistance on Tuesday, July 7, that it was notified today that a person who was in the building during food distribution is infected with COVID-19.

Prodisee Pantry has notified all clients and volunteers who may have been in close proximity. The building has been sanitized and cleaned in accordance with the current guidelines and recommendations.

“If you have not been contacted by Prodisee Pantry directly that means our records show that you were not within 15-20 feet of the infected person. We are not disclosing the name of the person infected with COVID-19 but they are cooperating with us,” Prodisee Pantry said in a news release.

Prodisee Pantry says it is pro-active in the safety measures it have in place which include the requirement to wear a mask in our facility, hand sanitizing and social distancing.

To date during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers have distributed 570 tons of food to the 8,749 Baldwin County families who have sought groceries over the past sixteen weeks.

