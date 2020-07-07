Prodisee Pantry returns home to growing need for food in Baldwin Co.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Road construction on Highway 31 forced Prodisee Pantry to change their location for food distribution to Spanish Fort High School. Tuesday they were back at their original location.

Inside Prodisee Pantry’s food distribution center, organized chaos. “COVID-19 has come with a lot of challenges,” says executive director Deann Servos. The focus for Prodisee Panty has remained the same. “We’re trying to get back to a new normal, where we are lifting families up and help then get re-employed, help them get their power bill paid, reach out to other resources besides just getting them food.”

Every Tuesday, volunteers load a week’s worth of groceries for Baldwin County families. Many of them, according to Servo, have never needed this kind of help before. She says COVID-19 has disrupted lives and taken away basic necessities.

So far, almost 10,000 families have been served by the pantry, more than 500 tons of food have been given away and those numbers are growing.

