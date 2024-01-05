SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The shelves are getting restocked after a busy 2023, but there are still a lot of empty spaces that need to be filled.

“We had a growth year,” Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos said. “We saw a 7% increase from the previous year, and so that equates to about 10,500 family visits, which is well over 1.3 million pounds of food distributed to Baldwin County families who are food insecure.”

Servos says the need for assistance continues to climb and so do grocery prices.

“For a very long time, we were able to feed a family for $20. That has almost doubled over the past four years,” she explained.

Friday night she’s hoping a new fundraiser inspired by the Hulu series ‘Love in Fairhope’ will bring in needed donations to jump-start the new year to have enough groceries on hand to feed those who need the help most.

“The First 52nd Annual Magnolia Ball. We are so excited. It is sold out,” Servos said. “There is not a seat to spare. The cost of living is skyrocketing in Baldwin County. Rent, mortgages and salaries just aren’t keeping up with that and so if something happens, a medical emergency, a vehicle emergency, things happen that really hit you and you’ve used up your rainy day funds. I mean we are still slowly recovering from COVID.”

Looking ahead, she anticipates the organization’s busiest year yet.

“We will prepare and be ready for as many families that need us, but we are preparing generally for about 11,000 family visits, which will be up another 500 family visits with a couple more each month,” she added.

Of course, all of the work can’t be done without the help of volunteers. If you’re interested in donating your time reach out to the Prodisee Pantry for more information.