Prodisee Pantry packing Christmas food boxes Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, volunteers at a Baldwin County food pantry are getting ready for the next big holiday. Volunteers will pack boxes of food for Christmas distributions Saturday morning at the Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort.

According to a Facebook event post, the packing will run in two shifts. The first shift starts at 9 Saturday morning. Like a lot of food pantries, this organization has seen an unprecedented need for food assistance thanks to the economic strain of the Coronavirus pandemic. Last week they helped feed 1,500 families for Thanksgiving.