Prodisee Pantry moving back indoors to battle summer heat, new COVID-19 procedures

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry is preparing to re-open their facility on Tuesday, July 7, meaning families in need will no longer go to Spanish Fort High School.

Prodisee says the summer heat is causing the move back to Hwy 31 location.

COVID-19 safety procedures:

Everyone who enters will be required to wash their hands and wear a mask.

Families will remain in their vehicles until they are signaled to come inside.

PARKING LOT WILL NOT OPEN UNTIL 8:30 AM FOR CLIENT FAMILIES.

families seeking food DO NOT arrive early.

Clearly marked our waiting area outside to help everyone maintain social distancing.

Limit entry to one person per family.

Interview process has been streamlined.

Food will be brought out to cars as in the past. Asking for families to empty their trunks before arriving at Prodisee Pantry.

Each family is asked to bring proof that they live in Baldwin County, and a picture ID.

Prodisee Pantry has assisted 8,552 families with over 555 tons of groceries in just 15 weeks of Mass Emergency Food Distributions in the SFHS parking lot. That is more than all of last year’s groceries plus 100 additional tons.

Find more information online at www.prodiseepantry.org.

