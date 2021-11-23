Prodisee Pantry gives away food, hope for Thanksgiving

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — One car after another pulled up to Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort Tuesday morning, to receive a gift many take for granted.

In line waiting his turn is Robert Bancroft who said he “Finished up chemo yesterday,” with lots to be thankful for. “Thankful that I beat cancer, just now got over cancer so I’m thankful I got over it,” he says.

Patiently waiting in another car was Mary Harrington.

“As long as I wake up I’m fine,” said Harrington, who almost didn’t make it. “I had open-heart surgery in May. Like to have died four times.”

These are the people in need of the helping hand offered here by the volunteers that load the food to executive director Deann Servos.

“What a blessing that the community supports our efforts not only to provide food and Thanksgiving food but hope to those families that are struggling in our community.”

When all is said and done 130 tons of food will have been distributed and 15 hundred families fed. All able to have a Thanksgiving meal, some groceries and one less worry this holiday season.