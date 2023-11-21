SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Boxes and bags of food are rolling out of Prodisee Pantry Tuesday morning just in time for Thanksgiving.

This week more than 1,400 families in Baldwin County are receiving groceries. That number has continued to climb since last year.

“Hunger is an invisible issue in our community and from this time last year we are up 15%,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos.

For some, it’s a new, unexpected struggle.

“Since February I’ve had lots surgeries done. Colon surgery, I had a heart attack with two stints, I’ve also had carotid artery surgeries and I’m just now released to go back to work and we haven’t been able to buy our regular food or anything,” said Christopher Dick.

Others said it’s been a tough few years and help like this keeps food on the table.

“It’s very much appreciated, especially at this time of year when budgets don’t meet demands and you end up short each month it gets really hard,” said Melinda Nickson.

Prodisee Pantry is now in its 20th year serving those in need. Servos said many families are still having a hard time affording groceries at the store.

“It doesn’t take much. A few paychecks missed, a hiccup, a medical emergency. Rainy day funds were used up during COVID and many families have not been able to replace that,” she explained.

This Thanksgiving they won’t go without. Volunteers loaded groceries in each vehicle so these families are able to spend time around the table this week with the ones they love.