Prodisee Pantry feeding the community over the holidays

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Throughout the year, especially during the holidays, Prodisee Pantry gives groceries to families in need in Baldwin County.

The need was so great this year due to the pandemic and two hurricanes, so an extra day of food giveaways was needed on Sunday. They are feeding nearly 1600 families this month and 600 alone during this Christmas distribution. Deann Servos, the executive director said it has been great to see the kind of support around them so far, “It has really pushed the need in our community up, most people don’t think of food as a need in Baldwin County, but obviously by our numbers…we have distributed almost 3 million pounds of food to almost 30 thousand families in 2020. The need is here, but we are very blessed to be able to step up and help them.”

She went on to say 2020 has been a larger obstacle than ever they could imagine. “COVID-19 and the hurricanes have put a real damper on some of the festivities and by being able to sit down to a traditional meal with your family, we’re hoping to provide a little bit of every merry to Christmas this year.”

Those people who were there on the receiving end were beyond humbled, one couple saying “We are glad there is a Christian organization to help people when they’re in need. God bless into the coming year. Thanks for this, and thanks for us being here today to come.”

They are still searching for volunteers to help out with the remainder of the meal giveaways coming this Tuesday. You can do so here.

