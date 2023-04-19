BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — You may have seen green plates floating around Baldwin County at local churches, businesses and other locations. They are used for the Prodisee Pantry’s “Fill the Plate” campaign symbolizing 20 years of hunger prevention in the area and a reminder to donate.

Volunteers have been setting up for a luncheon that will be held Thursday afternoon.

Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry, says she wanted to do something a little different when focusing on hunger.

“‘What does hunger mean to me?’, so we have asked some high school students, and some middle school and elementary school students to express what hunger means to them,” Servos said.

Over the last year, over 590 tons of groceries have been passed out, but it’s not just about the food.

“Connecting families to other services that can help to stabilize their house holds, and move them from crisis or poverty to self sufficiency,” Servos said.

One sponsor that has been around since the start says the community plays a major role in ending hunger.

Carolyn Nicholas, with Pen-Air, says she is thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of helping Baldwin County be fed and cared for.

“We live in such a wonderful community, and what they do for those in need is phenomenal and really puts a bright light in my heart and in the community,” Nicholas said.