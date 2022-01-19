Prodisee Pantry adjusting operations as pandemic continues, more families need assistance

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not the change Deann Servos at Prodisee Pantry was hoping for this month. Instead of reopening the warehouse to families this week as scheduled, they’ve made the decision to stick with outside drive-thru operations through at least February 1st at the food pantry in Spanish Fort.

“Because the pandemic has dragged on and families are still trying to recover from missing paychecks during shutdown it’s hard to say here’s another surge. It’s exhausting. It’s emotionally draining for these families,” said Servos.

The non-profit organization continues to help families in need and that service is becoming even more of a necessity as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on.

“The first thing we hear is I’m forced to stay home. I’m not getting a paycheck, so I can’t even afford to be sick,” Servos added.

The staff in Spanish Fort are even offering quarantine assistance to families who have tested positive for the virus or to those who may have been exposed. On a typical week one or two families need that extra help, but last week Prodisee Pantry received 9 requests for quarantine assistance. Special pallets are already filled up waiting for distribution as three more families called Tuesday for help.

“We can actually pull groceries and other resources like bleach and cleaning supplies and get them here for them to pick up or work on other arrangements,” she continued.

Servos says without their volunteers the entire mission wouldn’t be possible. Luckily, she tells us all of her staff are staying healthy.

“What a blessing to have that dedicated staff,” Servos said.

For assistance and to see if you qualify you can call the Prodisee Pantry at 251-626-1720.