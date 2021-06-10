Procession to be held along Hwy 59 after Deputy Smith’s funeral

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack has released more details about the funeral of Deputy William H. “Bill” Smith Jr.

Deputy Smith died after rescuing swimmers from a swimmer distress call in Fort Morgan on June 6.

Visitation for Smith will be held at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale off Fairground Road from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Services begin at 2 p.m. The public is invited.

There will be a procession after services from the coliseum, north on Highway 59 to Central Baldwin Middle School, giving the public the opportunity to line Highway 59 with flags and pay their respects.

Watch Sheriff’s Mack’s full statements from the press conference below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories