SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Classes were canceled at Central Christian School Wednesday. Instead, students gathered to remember and honor a teacher they loved.

Flowers, cards and messages for English and History teacher Chris McKenzie all stacked on a bench outside the classroom where she taught for more than 20 years.

“When I first met her,” says 10th grader Anna Hadley, “Her room was full of so much stuff. I just fell in love with her.”

It seems everybody did and while there was no school Wednesday at Central Christian School, students still gathered to remember and honor the kind of teacher you hope for.

“There was a lot of hugging and tears that were being shared but she was a very special lady to us,” said principal Tim Shelton.

Late Tuesday afternoon fire swept through the two-story house McKenzie shared with her husband. Engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived they tried to get to her in an upstairs bedroom but it was too late.

“What embodied her the most was her care for everyone,” says Shelton. “Those who were marginalized or those who maybe didn’t fit in quite as well as others she went after them and she loved them.”

Hadley already knows what she will miss most. “Seeing her every day at school and having her just be there. It will just be hard.”

Maybe the best tribute to a life spent teaching others is the memorial organized by the ones she taught, both past and present. “Her legacy was basically love and I believe that will have a big impact on our school family,” says Shelton.

Students will return to campus Thursday. Another assembly is planned for students, staff and alumni. Shelton says classes aren’t important right now but being together is.