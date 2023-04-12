The video above is our report on the deadly house fire from Tuesday, April 11. We will update this video with more recent reports soon.

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved English and History teacher was killed in a house fire in Silverhill Tuesday night, according to multiple sources.

Chris McKenzie, a teacher at Central Christian School in Robertsdale, died in the fire that happened at a home on Highway 104 near Oscar Johnson Park. Students and teacher gathered for an assembly Wednesday morning to honor and remember the teacher they all loved.

When the WKRG News 5 crew arrived on the scene, flames were seen shooting from the two-story home. Nine fire engines were on the scene working to put out the fire.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a prayer circle formed on a nearby sidewalk.

Multiple agencies were involved in putting out the fire including Robertsdale Fire Department, Summerdale Fire Department, Silverhill Fire Department, Daphne Fire Department, Fairhope Fire Department and Bell Forest Fire Department. The cause of the fire is unknown.