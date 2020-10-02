Prichard Fire & Rescue Department holds award ceremony after receiving grant over 82K

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Fire & Rescue Department holds an award ceremony Friday after the Department of Homeland Security awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) in the amount of $82,540.
This was in response to the application submitted by the Prichard Fire & Rescue Department.
The award ceremony is to bless the equipment and materials purchased with these funds.
