BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was featured on our Fugitive of the Week segment last week, July 4, was found and arrested, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals.

Jesse Knighten was arrested Friday, July 8, after Marshals received a tip due to the segment that was aired on WKRG News 5. He was found at a trailer on Waterworld Road near the Wilcox Road exit.

Jesse Knighten was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. After serving 3 years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Knighten was ordered to serve a period of 5 years of supervised release. He has violated the terms of his release on four occasions for repeated criminal offenses involving drug and alcohol use.