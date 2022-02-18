BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not every day you get the chance to see these performers up close and in person.

“It shows the kids that are in band that there is a life in band. You can work for our national army,” said Daphne Middle School student Lucy Foster.

Typically, they’re performing at the White House or welcoming dignitaries from around the globe to the United States, but Friday they’re here in our own backyard.

“We get to troop right by the Capitol for inauguration. That’s of course our biggest events. We are very excited to March in the parade tonight. Usually the parade lengths that we march are maybe a mile to a mile and a half, so we are so excited to do this long parade tonight,” said Erin Morgan with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps is in town performing for the Order of Inca Mardi Gras parade in Mobile Friday night, but before the real party starts they’re entertaining Daphne Middle School students with a unique performance.

“I liked listening to the music because it was very precise. I was in band last year so I liked listening to how sharp it was and how together they sounded. It was like one person even with all of the instruments,” said Daphne Middle School student Krista Burton.

The day started with rehearsal in Spanish Fort at East Pointe Baptist Church. Since 1960 the group has played for every U.S. President, we’re told. They’re stationed just outside of Washington, D.C. and this week is the first time they’re visiting the Alabama Gulf Coast together for Mardi Gras.

“I know what Mardi Gras is, I know about it, but in my mind it was one day. I had no idea people celebrated Mardi Gras for this length of time, so it’s so exciting to not only be here to witness it but to be a part of it as well. We’re so excited,” added Morgan.