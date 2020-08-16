President Trump Boat Parade in Orange Beach once again

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Supporters of President Donald Trump put on another boat parade Saturday for Republican Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville and the president, of course.

Just like many others in the past, to Orange Beach and Escambia County Florida, these boat parades are to show their support for President Donald Trump.

According to Facebook Event post, the parade started at 1 PM at Sportsman Marina in Orange Beach. Several boat parades were also held around the country on Donald Trump’s birthday in June.

LATEST STORIES: