Prescribed burn scheduled at Gulf State Park

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A prescribed burn will begin today at Gulf State Park. The burn is part of a comprehensive plan to control invasive species and restore longleaf pine.

The burn will continue through September 3rd if the weather permits. Due to the burn, the park will not take reservations for campsites 1-123 and sites 469-496. 140 acres will be burned during the process. An additional 110 acres of marsh may be added to the plan if weather permits.

The Alabama Forestry Commission will conduct the burns.

