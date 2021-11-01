Prescribed burn planned at Gulf State Park Nov. 2

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A prescribed burn is planned at Gulf State Park on Tuesday, Nov. 2, as part of a forest management plan associated with longleaf pine restoration, fuel reduction, and invasive species management. The burn will take place in the Eagle Loop section of the park near Lake Shelby.

State Park Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 (or until the fire is complete). Barricades will be placed at two locations – State Park Road 2 (past Woodside Restaurant) and the easternmost point of the road (near the intersection at Beach Blvd.). Use an alternate route during the active burn period. Lakeview Trail, including the Eagle Loop section, will be closed during the burn.

The prescribed burn complies with a permit from the Alabama Forestry Commission. Every effort is being made to ensure safety and proper smoke management during this burn, Alabama’s Gulf State Park said in a press release.

Prescribed fires reduce wildfire risk, reduce fuel loads, enhance wildlife habitat, and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem, according to the Alabama Department of Conversation and Natural Resources.