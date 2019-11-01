Preschool children pray over Christmas items packed for needy kids

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some local preschool children are sending God’s blessings along with the items they packed for children in need. The children attend First Baptist Church Child Development Center in Bay Minette. They packed shoeboxes Friday morning full of items for Operation Christmas Child.

The city of Bay Minette sent this information out Friday morning.

The full shoeboxes will be delivered to one of the local drop-off locations to be sent out as part of Operation Christmas Child. OCC is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization.

Since 1993,Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

City of Bay Minette