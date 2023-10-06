SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — By Saturday, The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill will transform into one of central Baldwin County’s largest events.

“It’s so relaxed,” Beth Fugard, one of the event’s organizers, said. “You come as you are. You do your own thing, and you hear four really incredible bands.”

This year White Lang, Rollin’ in the Hay, The Ayers Brothers and Wes Loper are all performing at the Hound Dog Music Festival with all proceeds benefiting the Baldwin Humane Society.

“We’re a nonprofit,” Baldwin Humane Society Executive Director Abby Pruett said. “We’ve been in Baldwin County since 1979, and since then, we have not gotten any funding from the city, county or the United States Humane Society. All of our funding comes from the community.”

Hound Dog Fest is actually the largest fundraiser for the organization each year with close to $60,000 raised annually. Tents and lights are going up Friday while truckloads of plants are being staged across the property. This year, organizers are expecting an even larger crowd.

“We have plenty of room for everybody,” Fugard said. “You have to bring your own chair and your own cooler, and that’s all.”

The Baldwin Humane Society is a no-kill rescue organization that rehabilitates and finds homes for abused, abandoned or neglected animals. This year, the dogs that are up for adoption won’t be at the event, but you can still see what’s available.

“We will have a tree here with pictures of all of the animals that you can see and donate to, and we will have adoption center staff here to talk to you about animals we have available,” Pruett explained.

The Hound Dog Music Festival will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 3 p.m. The Venue at Hidden Lake is located at 19437 CR 9. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or purchased at the event.