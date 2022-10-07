SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Preps are underway Friday for the 5th annual Hound Dog Music Festival that’s happening Saturday in Silverhill. Each year bands from across our area perform on stage at The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill, raising much needed funds for the Baldwin Humane Society.

Last year over $60,000 was raised for the no-kill shelter and this year they could use the support again.

“The Baldwin Humane Society is a community-based organization. We’re funded by the community and supported by the community, so events like this that not only bring people in but raise funds for our organization are absolutely vital and they’re fun and we want people to have an opportunity to come, have a good time, hang out with their friends and make a difference for our animals,” said Abby Pruet with the Baldwin Hunane Society.

The Leavin Brothers, Them Again, the Ayers Bros. Band and White Lang will perform Saturday. The music fest runs from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Rose Ann Haven will once again emcee the Hound Dog Music Festival this year.