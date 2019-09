DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 31st Annual Daphne Jubilee Festival of Arts is taking place in Daphne this weekend.

Main Street is closed from Magnolia to Dryer, and will remain closed through Sunday.

The event features not only art, but food and live music as well.

It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.