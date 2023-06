BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Preliminary voting results are in for Planning District 14 after a zoning election Tuesday in Baldwin County and the measure passed.

The Baldwin County Commission will now have planning and zoning authority over future developments in unincorporated areas south of Silverhill, west of Summerdale and east of Fish River

64% voted in favor for the new district and 36% voted against. In total, 995 votes were cast.