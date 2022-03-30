FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A power outage has been reported in Fairhope and crews are currently trying to restore power as quickly as possible.

The power outage is on Fairhope Avenue between Fairwood Blvd and Blue Island due to a blown transformer. Winds are expected to increase this afternoon, well ahead of the main storm line, so stay weather aware and make sure you have access to a weather alert system. Our greatest threat is between 9pm and 3 am.

The WKRG News 5 Weather Team is tracking the storms. Head to WKRG.com for the latest updates.