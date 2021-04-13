Potentially dangerous Spanish Fort intersection getting fixed

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT wants feedback on a plan to re-do a highly trafficked intersection in Spanish Fort. Neighbors say the poorly designed interchange between Highway 31 and Old Highway 31 needs to be changed soon. The problem at this is, when you try to make a turn, it’s hard to see.

“I’m surprised there haven’t been more wrecks than there have, it’s dangerous you can’t see so it’ll be a great improvement,” said realtor Terry Reeves. According to ALDOT’s plan, they’ll close the intersection at Highway 31 and Old Highway 31. Then extend the main road of the Whisper Woods subdivision, Pinyon Drive, to 31. That makes a 90-degree intersection instead of one with such extreme angles.

“When you turn left or right you’ll be able to see where you’re going,” said Reeves. Neighbors say this is a change that couldn’t come soon enough, the way it is now, they think is pretty dangerous.

“I can’t wait until they do something about it and the first time I pulled in when they moved down I said don’t go down there it’s just wildly dangerous,” said renter John Dellavecchia. “It’s the safest thing you can do and for some reason when I moved down here I noticed so many 45 degree intersections and the problem there is you can’t see.” ALDOT is asking people to submit their comments online. We have a link to that and project maps here.