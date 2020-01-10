Potential for severe weather this weekend in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Waves in Orange Beach were breaking at four to six feet Friday afternoon. As a storm front approaches those waves are expected to build to 8 to 10 feet by Saturday prompting lifeguards to post double red flags in Orange Beach closing the Gulf waters.

Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Zach Hood describes it as a “significant threat potential” and he is trying to get the word out to make preparations now for what could happen tomorrow. “I have had customers all day long giving me updates cause I’ve been behind the register all day,” says Penny Kinsey in Foley. “I’m fixing to go home and turn the TV on.”

“A way to get alerts is key,” says Hood. “Also review your shelter in place plans. If you are at work review where do you go when there is a tornado warning.”

“I didn’t know till I was in Dollar General and heard they were canceling all the Baldwin County school stuff so I will have to take a look at it,” says Lynandria Page.

Of particular concern, folks living or vacationing in mobile homes or in RV parks. “Definitely need to be paying attention if you are in a mobile home or camper enjoying the amenities of Baldwin.”

The timeline for the impacts to Baldwin between noon and 3 and all of Baldwin County is at risk.

A high surf and wind advisory are already in effect. Coastal flooding could also be an issue as we head into Saturday.

Additionally, Mark Ingram wants to remind residents they have crews ready to assist if needed.

Ingram says, “We have been monitoring the weather with our team as well as the EMA and National Weather Service. As always, we will have crews on standby ready to respond to any outages. Any member that experiences an outage should contact us at 251-979-6247.”

