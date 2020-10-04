Post-Sally cleanup event at Silverhill Elementary

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- There were so many areas in Baldwin County damaged by Hurricane Sally, it's hard to be sure if everyone is getting the help they need. That was the goal for members of Faith Crusade Montgomery Rescue Mission Saturday. The nonprofit group based in the Alabama Capital held a food distribution Saturday at Little Rock Baptist Church in Foley. The church sits in the Mills Community of Foley. Organizers with the rescue mission said they specifically wanted to target a low-income area that may be underserved in Sally relief efforts. A deacon with the church said this is a big help to many of the people who live around here. Sally recovery continues for many of them.

"People had damage of trees on their property, many can’t afford to pay for someone to fix it, and the cleanup is going to be very extended to a point where it might be six to nine months before they get their properties back in living order but we’re leaning on the Lord to do what we need to do in this community," said Mike McGowin with Little Rock Baptist Church. A long line of cars stretched around the church for much of the morning. They hoped to give food and supplies to hundreds of families.