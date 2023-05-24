ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach announced Wednesday that post-Hurricane Sally repairs are scheduled to begin on May 30 to the west side of Perdido Pass Seawall Park.

The west side of the park and parking lot will be closed while repairs are being made. If the weather is permitting, these repairs are set to take 35-40 days. Once those repairs are complete, the north side of the park will be closed and the west side will be opened.

The FEMA project was awarded by the city council to MD Thomas Construction, LLC for over $695 thousand.