Possible serial burglar is breaking into homes while people are sleeping in Baldwin County

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance images of a possible serial burglar.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for more than a dozen residential burglaries since April in the Fort Morgan area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is targeting rental properties. Investigators say he looks for unlocked homes and cars during the early morning hours when the people who live there are sleeping.

“This creates a heightened level of concern for us and we have increased patrol units and assigned several investigators to a special detail on Fort Morgan Road day and night,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 251-972-8589 or Dispatch at 251-937-0202.