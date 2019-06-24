Possible drowning in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible drowning near Perdido Pass in Orange Beach Monday afternoon.

Orange Beach Fire-Rescue responded to a call of a swimmer in distressed around 2:30 p.m. They say lifeguards were able to find a man in the water and pulled him out. Rescue officials say the man was not breathing when they pulled him out of the water and did not find a pulse. CPR was given.

The swimmer was taken by ambulance to the South Baldwin Regional Hospital under advanced life support, according to fire-rescue officials.

No word on the current condition of the swimmer.

Red flags are flying in Orange Beach.