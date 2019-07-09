Possible arrest after several thefts near Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Several residents in the Marlow community say items were stolen from them this week. Most of the items appear to be small and were either taken from boats or off of their property, according to several people who live on Fish River.

News 5 witnessed Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies putting a man in handcuffs near County Road 9 Tuesday afternoon. At least two people arrived on scene and picked up items, including an electric tool, while we were there. No word on if these items were reported stolen or not. One resident tells us the man in handcuffs is responsible for the thefts, but there’s been no official word from BCSO.