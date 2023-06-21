ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The earth is moving at the Wharf in Orange Beach as a new development is already underway.

With every scoop of earth, developers are a step closer to adding to everything else you can do at the Wharf, and by this time next year, there will be even more with Portside on Main. “It’s a great opportunity to continue our Main Street down to Canal Road. This new 35 thousand square foot retail building is going to do just that,” said General Manager of the Wharf Jason Clabo.

What once was a gravel parking lot will soon be retail, office and entertainment space. “We’ve got a need, people want to come here and be tenants of the Wharf and have their businesses here,” said Clabo.

This expansion has been in the works for the last two years. More recently, the property just across the Intra Coastal Waterway once known as Bama Bayou has been purchased by The Wharf and will eventually become The Wharf Landing but first the buildings that have become an eyesore will go away. “Over the course of the next six months, those buildings will come down. We are speaking with several different developers on what that will end up looking like and it will complement what we already have here on the Wharf,” said Clabo.

For now, though the focus is on Portside on Main where there is already a waiting list for space in a complex expected to be ready by next Summer.