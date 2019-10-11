Portion of U.S. Highway 31 to close starting Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin removing a culvert and installing two drainage pipe crossings on U.S. 31 near MP 2.5 between Old Mobile Road west tie-in and Timber Creek subdivision on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Contractors will close U.S. 31 at the location shown beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. U.S. 31 local traffic, including school and school bus traffic, will be detoured onto Old Mobile Road to bypass the work. Access to Timber Creek subdivision and business access on U.S. 31 will be maintained using temporary signalization at the Old Mobile Road east tie-in while work is performed. All U.S. 31 commercial vehicles and through traffic will be detoured onto either U.S. 90 south or S.R. 181. From there, motorists will be able to access I-10 at Exits 35 and 38 in order to get back onto U.S. 31.

Work is expected to be completed within 12 days, with U.S. 31 reopening by Thursday, Oct. 24, weather permitting. This work is a part of the U.S. 31 widening project awarded to Hosea O Weaver & Sons Inc. for $19 million dollars.