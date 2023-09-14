ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The boardwalk or a large portion of it at Perdido Pass Park is set to open Saturday ironically on the third anniversary of Hurricane Sally, the storm that took it out.

The sound of power drills has replaced the sound of rods and reels for almost four months now along Perdido Pass as crews repair what Hurricane Sally destroyed three years ago.

A stretch of the boardwalk from the marker that gives the history of this place all the way to the Gulf Restaurant will reopen Saturday as phase one of the nearly $700,000 project is completed.

Phase two will focus on repairs under the Perdido Pass bridge and phase three will extend the boardwalk north of the bridge.

The city of Orange Beach has long taken pride in this area which draws tourists and locals alike who make it a must-see destination. For most of the last three years, the view has been limited because of the storm damage and safety concerns.

That is expected to change when all of the repairs are on schedule to be finished by late November or early December.