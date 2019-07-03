Portable AED’s have saved 5 lives since BCSO received devices

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Five people are still alive today, thanks to something that looks like a glorified backpack from the outside.

But what the devices really are – are portable automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Back in April, the sheriff’s office outfitted each patrol unit with an AED.

“We’re a little faster than ambulances, so we can get there,” said Deputy Kris Horn, who recently received a life-saving reward for reviving someone in Silverhill with one of the devices. “And we have this life-saving tool we know how to use, and we can apply it before medical assistance gets there it works out well.”

Horn says the portability and simplicity of the device is the key to its life-saving ability.