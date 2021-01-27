Popular seafood restaurant opening drive-thru location in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – David’s Catfish House has been a popular seafood restaurant in Spanish Fort for many years. Now, they plan to expand their footprint on the Eastern Shore with a second location on Highway 98.

A David’s Catfish Express will soon open in the former Los Tacos building. Benson Ross, franchise manager, confirms this will be the first express location for David’s Catfish House when it opens later this year.

Ross feels confident David’s Catfish Express will be open sometime in April or May, but an exact opening date hasn’t been set. Renovations inside the building are scheduled to begin next week.

David’s Catfish Express will offer it’s usual favorites on the menu. Ross says customers will recognize a lot of the menu items, but this new restaurant style will give them a quicker option on the go.

David’s Catfish House operates several locations including others in Alabama and in northwest Florida.