Popular goose “GiGi” missing from Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – You may remember last year when we introduced you to GiGi and Garfield, two popular geese known to locals around Fairhope Pier. Garfield went missing and was never found, but GiGi continued to roam the area along Mobile Bay.

This week GiGi has gone missing. She was attacked by a fox two years ago and spent 5 weeks at an Orange Beach rehabilitation facility. Unfortunately, she can only use one of her legs since the attack.

A woman who has monitored her progress through the years contacted WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown this week to say the goose hasn’t been seen since Monday, August 24th.

LATEST STORIES: