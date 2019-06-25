Popular Fairhope restaurant closing

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular restaurant in Fairhope will be closing its doors later this year, according to the owner.

News 5 has learned Andree’s will not be renewing their lease in September. The restaurant is located on Fairhope Avenue and has been a well-known favorite for many years on the Eastern Shore.

The owner tells us she is retiring, but she’s not opposed to selling the restaurant if an interested candidate makes her an offer. She has no plans of listing the business, but is willing to let word travel through town in case anyone interested comes forward.