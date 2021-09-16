Popular Fairhope BBQ joint closing as owner pursues new business venture

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular Fairhope restaurant will be closing this week. TexarBama BBQ’s owner, Bradley Parmer, made the announcement Thursday.

“I’ve been holding this back for a while now but now is the time and it feels so good to let it out…

I say this with NO regrets, PURE happiness and a HUGE weight lifted off my heart…… This weekend will be Texarbama’s last weekend in Fairhope,” a Facebook post read Thursday.

Parmer says he is relocating to Texas to pursue a new business venture.

“To all my family, friends, my employees past and present, I wouldn’t and couldn’t of have done this without you! These valued people have been the building blocks needed to turn my restaurant into a successful business. For me, it has brought me closer to the appreciation of people that I depend on. I have run my restaurant not as a chef, not as a restaurateur but as a business owner. I’m just tired, over worked and want to enjoy what I do and not let anyone, anything, or anywhere get in the way of what I love doing and make it feel like a burden,” the restaurant owner said Thursday in his post.